Alyssa Milano’s been super transparent with her social media followers about her ongoing battle with COVID-19 and its frustrating side effects. So when one social media user accused her of lying about her hair loss, the actress stood her ground.

The 47-year-old took to Twitter on August 9, 2020, to film a video of herself brushing through her wet strands. “Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair,” the actress tweeted. “Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask #LongHauler.”

In the one and a half-minute clip, Milano looks fresh out of the shower in a robe. Using her “favorite detangler brush,” the actress slowly brushed through her locks. Once she was finished, she gave social media users a look at the large clump of hair that came “out of her head.”

“One brushing,” she said, holding the hair up for the camera. “Wear a damn mask.”

In response to the video, one Twitter user accused Milano of brushing out faux hair instead of her real strands. “It’s hair extensions,” the person tweeted. “That wasn’t real hair I know because I have long natural hair. She was just brushing out the glue and part of a extension.”

Milano clapped back, writing, “F– you. I don’t have hair extensions. Be a human being.”

After tweeting out the video, she added a statistic to the popular thread. “65% of COVID-19 survivors surveyed report experiencing hair loss, among other long-term effects,” she wrote. The clip has since amassed over 2 million views.

On Saturday, August 8, the Charmed star revealed that she was “acutely sick with COVID-19 in April.”

In that same tweet, she added, “I still have many symptoms. I am what they call a ‘long hauler.’ Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t.”

“This virus sucks, she added. “Please take it seriously.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)