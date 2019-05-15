Fenty Beauty by Rihanna has a new face (you know, other than Rihanna) and it could not be a more perfect match.

On Wednesday, May 15, the brand announced that actress Amandla Stenberg is joining the Fenty family as an exclusive brand ambassador. According to the press release, Rihanna personally picked The Darkest Minds star for this role.

Stenberg spoke about her new appointment in a statement. “I wanted to become a part of the Fenty Family because it’s one of the few beauty brands that make me feel like myself! Fenty Beauty’s whole ethos makes me feel empowered and excited to let different facets of myself shine.”

Since Fenty Beauty launched in 2017, the brand has rapidly grown in part thanks to the well-formulated products, but also because of is inclusive messaging. According to the statement, Fenty Beauty’s mission is to make, “everyone feel beautiful and recognized, no matter their race, ethnicity, culture or personal style.”

“Fenty Beauty is more than makeup,” it reads. “It’s a community that supports and uplifts each other.” Hence the reason Stenberg is an “obvious and fitting choice.”

Not surprisingly, Stenberg was already a fan of the brand. In the release, the 20-year-old actress revealed her favorite Fenty product — the Match Stix Matte and Shimmer Skinsticks. “I’m always about having a lil glow going,” she said. “Plus, they stick together with magnets, which ensure they’ll never break apart in your bag.”

It’s been a big year for the young actress. Earlier this month it was announced that the Hunger Games alum is set to star in La La Land director Damien Chazelle’s new Netflix series The Eddy. She also recently finished up promoting her film, The Hate You Give.

“We’re so excited to have you, Amandla,” the makeup company wrote in an Instagram on Wednesday. “Big things coming and they ain’t even know it!”

Well we can’t wait to see what they are!

