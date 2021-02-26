Amelia Hamlin Denies Blackfishing Accusations

Under Fire! Amelia Gray Hamlin swiftly responded to accusations of blackfishing after posting a series of photos to Instagram on February 24 that stirred up quite the controversy.

In the pictures, Hamlin, 19, is posing in a rust cutout top and Jennifer Fisher Jewelery with a long, slicked back and braided ponytail. But it’s the model’s noticeably darker skin tone that attracted a handful of negative attention.

After being called out for blackfishing, which refers to a non-Black person using photoshop, makeup or other means to make their skin or appearance look more Black, Hamlin turned off the comments to her Instagram post.

But she did take to her Instagram stories shortly after to address the issue. The DNA founder wrote, “I’m receiving a lot of comments in regards to my latest photo. I am being told that I am ‘black fishing’ — thank you all for educating me on this topic.”

To address her darker skin tone, Hamlin explains, “I recently went on vacation in the sun, and with my Italian heritage I tan very easily. There is no self tanner involved. Or intention of looking darker than my own natural skin color. I had a lot of fun creating this look with no malice intention or offense.”

The vacation Hamlin’s referring to is one she took with new boyfriend Scott Disick, 37. The new couple, who has an 18-year age difference, took a trip to Miami earlier in February with Disick’s three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

This isn’t the first time Hamlin’s Instagram post has stirred the pot with fans. On February 9, the model who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, posted a sexy photo in lingerie.

In the picture, Hamlin sits on a couch wearing lacy white lingerie from Boux Avenue. She captioned the post, “Easy to practice self love in my @bouxavenue designed in london….. #myboux #bouxavenue #lovemeforme #ad.”

People were quick to accuse the model, who has openly spoken about her struggle with anorexia, of receiving plastic surgery to alter her appearance. One person writes, “Went to see the Kardashians surgeon 👍🏻”

Another saying, “I thought she had body image issues? Also, I feel like she’s going down a bad path with Scott trying to “ keep up”.. 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Rinna, 57, clapped back at haters, responding, “What is wrong with you? This is my child.”