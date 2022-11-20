Ready, set, slay! The 50th annual American Music Awards is about to commence at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20.

For the star-studded soiree, the biggest names in music stepped out in style, dazzling Us with breathtaking gowns, glorious suits and eye-catching makeup.

In addition to the fierce fashion, Sunday’s event will be a big one for fan-favorite artists and producers. Beyoncé, Adele, Drake, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift are all up for the coveted Artist of the Year award.

After months of speculation and anticipation, Beyoncé, 41, dropped her seventh solo album, Renaissance, in July — and nearly broke the internet. The Texas native surprised fans with a project filled with House music that celebrated her roots, the Black community and the power of women.

In October 2021, Adele, 34, made her triumphant return with her fourth album, 30. “I think it’s definitely my most personal and most vulnerable record yet. And that’s saying something, because I feel like I’ve always gone there before,” she told NPR following the project’s release.

Drake, 36, has also been busy, debuting not one, but two albums in 2022. He unveiled Honestly, Nevermind — his seventh studio album — in June, which consisted of dance sounds and House beats. He then blessed fans in November with Her Loss — made in collaboration with 21 Savage.

Bad Bunny, 28, for his part, rolled out Un Verano Sin Ti in May while also embarking on his El Último Tour del Mundo, which earned over $100 million in North American arenas, per Billboard.

The Weeknd, 32, is currently in the midst of his After Hours Till Dawn Tour in support of his albums Dawn FM (2022) and After Hours (2020). Styles, 28, has also been selling out stadiums with Love on Tour, which kicked off in September 2021.

Swift — who holds the record for most AMAs wins of all time and most Artist of the Year awards — released Midnights in October. The album, however, is not the one under consideration at this year’s event as the eligibility period ended on September 22. Instead, the 32-year-old singer’s November 2021 project, Red (Taylor’s Version), is up for recognition.

Other 2022 AMAs nominees include Latto and Steve Lacy for New Artist of the Year, Lizzo for Favorite Pop Song, Carrie Underwood for Favorite Female Country Artist and J Balvin for Favorite Male Latin Artist.

The milestone 50th ceremony will be hosted by Wayne Brady.

“I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs,” the Masked Singer winner, 50, said in a statement in October. “As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all … the funny, the music and the moves!”

Check back for the best red carpet moments from the 2022 AMAs.