Amy Robach: What’s in My Bag?





Some people can’t be without their phone. Amy Robach can’t be without a folded-up piece of loose-leaf paper — but it’s for the sweetest reason: “It’s a poem that [one of my] daughters wrote me when I was in chemo [for breast cancer],” says the coanchor of ABC’s 20/20. “It makes me feel her love.”

Robach, 46, shares more with Us.

Winter Is Coming

“I’m a big subway rider. It’s my favorite means of transportation. I kept my [limited-edition Game of Thrones] #ForTheThrone MetroCard. I’m just going to keep refilling it.”

Globe-Trotter

“I love flipping through my passport and seeing all the places I’ve been.”

Chew on This

“I’m a gumaholic. I get sick of the same gum, so I like to mix it up. Right now I have Dentyne Ice Arctic Chill.”

An Open Book

“The book I keep going back to and rereading over and over again is The Untethered Soul by Michael Singer. I’ve read it for the fourth time.”

It Makes Scents

“Instead of spraying perfume on my body, I spray it in my hair — especially if I’ve been working out. My go-to is Mojave Ghost by Byredo.”

Fast Fashion

“My Saucony running shoes are almost always with me because I’m training for a marathon and running every day.”

What else is inside Robach’s Vera Bradley tote? An Alice & Olivia wallet; an iPhone 7 Plus in a floral Tech21 case; AirPods; a pair of Feetures socks; Under Armour running shorts; a Nike running top; brown tortoiseshell reading glasses; Revo sunglasses; a Dose of Color lip gloss in Messy Bun; a Juice Beauty CC cream; Neutrogena grapefruit face wipes; a mophie charger; hair ties; a banana clip; Euros; a S’Well bottle; Nuun tablets; a Walgreens rewards card; a CVS extra care card; a Wells Fargo card; a Platinum AMEX; Smart Sweets; Purell and Visine.

The new season of ABC’s 20/20 premieres Friday, September 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

