Amy Schumer Dissolves Her Facial Filler: ‘I Looked Like Maleficent’

No need! Amy Schumer is going back on her decision to get facial filler in her cheeks. The 40-year-old comedian revealed that she made the decision to dissolve her injections after being less than thrilled with the results.

“I tried getting fillers,” she captioned a Sunday, December 26, Instagram selfie from the dermatologist’s office. “Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #maleficent.”

To remove the excess plumpness from her cheeks, Schumer paid a visit to New York-based dermatology expert Dr. Jodi LoGerfo at the Orentreich Group. According to Dr. LoGerfo, “dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face,” but placement of the filler is key.

Dr. LoGerfo exclusively told Us Weekly that the procedure is “not painful,” has relatively “immediate results” and only takes around 10 minutes from start to finish. “The process of dissolving fillers is very easy,” she said to Stylish. “The procedure begins with evaluating the patient, taking some photographs and figuring out and discussing which post-filler area(s) you would like to have dissolved.”

While it was easy to reverse what Schumer didn’t like, some questioned why the Trainwreck star wanted to get any work done in the first place.

Isla Fisher wrote, “You are so beautiful! No fillers needed,” while someone else said, “Please don’t give in to the pressure of the acting industry. You’re beautiful just the way you are. Age gracefully.”

Another person questioned, “But why did you try though?” In response, Schumer said that it was “something about this year.”

“Turning 40 all my surgeries I want to feel the best I can about myself. It’s a lifelong thing,” the actress wrote. “I got lipo and had a great experience doing that. I used to be really judgmental about people getting work done. Now I’m like, do everything you can to love yourself exactly as you are, but once you turn 40 and have a c section do whatever the f—k will make you feel best!”

In April, Schumer shared with her Instagram followers that she was undergoing a coolsculpting treatment with Dr. Amy Wechsler to get rid of her “double chin.”

“I just want to say that I’m blessed with the way I look and I’m not gonna be one of those people that gets stuff done. And no offense to the women that do,” she joked in the video, showing off the fat-freezing machine. “This is not what you think. It’s not … this is just how I like to rest my head because it feels good. This is the only way I can really relax. It’s not that I’m getting my double chin addressed in a way. So don’t worry about it.”