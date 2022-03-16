Dancing queen! Amy Schumer has no shame in her tattoo game. In fact, she just put her large, tribal-inspired lower back tattoo on full display.

The 40-year-old comedian, who will be hosting the 2022 Academy Awards later this month, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 15, to share a hysterical video of her naked self doing a jig in her dressing room. “Oscar and @lifeandbethhulu fitting. Can’t stop dancing. #badtattoo #baddancing,” the Trainwreck star captioned the video.

Schumer has been historically candid about her ink, which she first got when she was 20 years old. She even went on to name her 2016 book, “The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo,” after the large design.

It didn’t take long for stars to hype the actress up in the comments section for her movies — and her fit figure. “Body is itttt,” Keke Palmer wrote, while Snookie said, “OKAY BODY.” Kathy Hilton even dropped a string of heart emojis.

Fans took a similar tune, too. “Omg how do you look so good! Tell me your secrets! GO mama!!!” one person wrote, while another quipped, “You make me feel good about my own tramp stamp.”

The Life of Beth star has been very open over the past few months about her decision to undergo liposuction following her endometriosis diagnosis.

In January, Schumer took to Instagram to share a bathing-suit clad photo. “I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey,” she captioned the post, thanking her endocrinologist and her plastic surgeon, who completed her liposuction. “Never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”

Since then, the I Feel Pretty star has spoken out numerous times about how happy she is with her decision to get work done. In a March interview on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, “Life Will Be the Death of Me,” Schumer said that she’s “really happy” with her decision to go under the knife.

“I never thought that I was going to do anything lie that. Like, when I would hear, ‘liposuction,’ I was just like, ‘That’s so crazy to me.’ I would say that I’m not ever going to do anything,” she told Handler. But after child birth and having her uterus and appendix removed, she admitted she changed her tune.

“I healed well and I was like, ‘Can I get lipo?’ And I got the lipo and I’m really really good,” she added.

