If you spend your days perusing Instagram looking for style inspo, whether street style or bathing suits, it’s more than likely that you have come across Andie Swim — the millennial swimwear brand that’s changing the game. The company, which counts Demi Moore as an investor, is making it even easier to find a well-cut, flattering and fun suit to bathe in — whether you like bikinis or one-pieces.

Case in point: Andie relanched its Classics Collection today, marking the return of a capsule of three one-piece bathing suits that sold out three times last year. Three. But even better, there’s a new shade in the mix, Ice Blue, perfect for the ladies who want to add a touch of subdued color to their elegant one piece.

Some notes about the one-pieces: all Andie suits are made with durable, chlorine resistant and quick-drying nylon and spandex. What does this mean for you? More comfort and the removed risk of unflattering sagging — these suits hug you like a glove in the best way possible. But not only do they have 4Way stretch and breathable fabrics so you never feel muggy while frolicking at the beach, they are also complete with UPF50 to protect your skin from the sun all day long. Oh and, every one-piece and two-piece suit retails for under $100.

As for the styles in the Classic Collection, there is the Tulum, a modern take on the cross-back one-piece with wide straps and a scoop neck, the Montauk, a one-piece with a high boat neckline and low back and a semi-high cut leg, and last but not least, the Catalina, a shoulder-enhancing one-piece with a slight v-neck and an unexpected cut out at the back.

See, now you can do you best Charlie’s Angels beach run a la investor Demi in a suit she officially proves of.

