Angel Reese Stars in Good American Denim Campaign for ‘Tall Barbies’

Khloé Kardashian is Angel Reese’s biggest fan.

Kardashian, 39, tapped the 22-year-old WNBA player to star in a new denim campaign with her clothing brand Good American on Thursday, May 9. For the photoshoot, Reese donned a white T-shirt and a pair of Good American’s Game Changing Long Inseam jeans. The denim, which is designed for taller people, features a low waist and wide legs.

In another image, Reese donned a denim bralette and skinny jeans. She accessorized with a thick gold bracelet, a chunky ring and hoop earrings. Her hair was parted down the side and worn in voluminous curls.

Elsewhere in the shoot, she sported a fitted black top tucked into a pair of blue pants.

Kardashian posted the pics to her Instagram Story alongside heart emojis. “You are a legend @angelreese5!! Love seeing you in @goodamerican 🫶🫶🫶.”

Reese also shared pics from the campaign via her Instagram account. “CHI BARBIE for @goodamerican. Shout out to GA for making denim for all the tall barbies! If you’re 5’10 or taller – these jeans are for you,” she captioned the pics.

When she’s not rocking denim — or a Chicago Sky uniform — Reese can be found killing it on a red carpet. Earlier this week, she dazzled Us in a teal gown at the Monday, May 6 Met Gala, which also happened to be held on her birthday.

For the event, which was themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code, she sported a mint green dress featuring a plunging halter neckline, clear sequins and a voluminous feathered skirt. The frock was complete with a long sheer train.

Reese’s makeup included long lashes, filled-in eyebrows and glossy lips.

Following the Met, Reese shared pics from the night via Instagram. “22nd birthday at the MET GALA?! I think YES. Thank you to Anna Wintour & @instagram for inviting me to this amazing event!”