One of a kind jewelry always feels special, but the line Anna Beck takes that concept a step farther — and Hollywood has been taking notice! The collection’s founder Becky Hosmer recently sat down with Stylish to spill on her line and why celebs like Jessica Biel, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz, Jessica Alba, Olivia Wilde, January Jones and more love wearing it.

Besides her unique designs, pieces by Anna Beck are all made in Bali, giving each of them a special touch. “The jewelry looks unique and has history to it. Bali is a sacred place and our jewelry is handmade there and is truly one-of-a-kind, which is a very rare concept these days,” Hosmer explains.

And there’s a piece for everyone: “My designs are a mixture of clean and wearable, yet textured and layered. I design while incorporating the yin and yang… playful, bohemian, modern, wearable and classic,” she reveals.

“The Anna Beck girl wants to wear something special that has meaning. She cares about what she puts on her body, she’s strong and independent while maintaining her femininity. She cares about design and about how her jewelry relates to her own life and story,” Hosmer adds.

An additional factor that makes Anna Beck stand out are its collections that give back to organizations including Project Soar, the Bumi Sehat Foundation and the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s Orphan Project.

“Giving is more gratifying that receiving and our customers resonate with that and have a mutual love of giving,” she tells Stylish.

Other than giving back, you can also never go wrong with giving jewelry to a loved one.

“The Balinese believe that what you offer is what will come back to you and our jewelry is always an extension of that and is designed as an offering,” Hosmer explains.

“Jewelry is timeless and traditionally something that is passed through generations. Woman and men have adorned themselves with jewelry since the beginning of time and it will always be a way to express love,” she says.

Some of her tips for rocking your favorite pieces all at once? “Layer without abandon. Try things outside of your comfort zone. You never know what will push your look into something truly extraordinary.”

