Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have cemented their fashion icon statuses so much so that Anna Wintour has placed them on the top of her dream guest list for the Met Gala.

On Friday, May 3, when speaking with Today’s Jenna Bush Hager about this Monday’s big event, the Vogue editor-in-chief revealed that the two royals are her dream attendees.

“I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together, that would be my dream,” the British icon said during the segment. “They can leave their husbands at home. It’s the two of them I want.”

Ouch for the princes! But… can you blame her? Just imagine the two of them walking up the stairs together in themed ensembles!

British royals have graced the gala in years past. Just last year, Princess Beatrice attended the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Church” soiree in a gorgeous purple Alberta Ferretti gown. Back in 1995, Prince William and Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana stunned in a navy Versace gown for the “Haute Couture” theme.

Wintour has not shied away from her admiration for Markle’s style. She applauded the mother-to-be’s wedding dress earlier this year, calling it sophisticated, chic and grown-up. “It was an English designer, albeit one that was working for a French house, which in a way was a message to the world: Yes, I’m from somewhere else, but I belong,” she said in a Vogue video.

In another video back in April, she also shared how “taken” she is with the Duchess of Sussex’s maternity outfits. Commenting on how important it is to maintain one’s own sense of style while pregnant, she says, “[her] high heels actually seem to be getting taller every time I look at a picture of her.”

With the royal baby due any second now, we won’t be seeing either Duchess in camp attire for this year’s Super Bowl of fashion (unfortunately). But who knows, maybe they’ll show up in 2020!

