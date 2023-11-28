The weather outside is frightful, but Anne Hathaway looks delightful.

The 41-year-old actress wowed Us with not one but two different winter white ensembles — proving the color is safe to wear after Labor Day — while doing press in New York City on Monday, November 27.

For an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Hathaway looked edgy in a leather button-up shirt adorned with tiny rhinestones. She teamed the garment with a crystal-covered crop top and leather cargo pants. Hathaway complemented the sparkly pieces with silver platform heels and milky chrome nails. She accessorized with a metallic chain necklace and dangling earrings. For glam, Hathaway rocked warm eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a pink lip.

Later on Monday, she stepped out again, wearing a textured ivory blazer paired with a snowy mini dress and coordinating Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps. She added a bit of contrast with dark sunglasses, giving the ensemble a Miranda Priestly-approved finish.

Hours later, Hathaway was seen for a third time, leaving The Drew Barrymore Show set, in a more comfortable — and relatable — outfit. She ditched her Louboutins for sneakers, pairing the chunky kicks with relaxed blue jeans and a loose-fitting gray crewneck sweatshirt. She elevated the cozy getup with a black Hermès Birkin bag and bug-eye sunglasses.

In addition to slaying, Hathaway has been busy promoting her two latest projects, She Came to Me, which is now playing, and Eileen, which premieres on Friday, December 1.

She Came to Me follows a composer (played by Peter Dinklage) who is suffering a writer’s block and rediscovers his passion after a one-night stand. Hathaway portrays Dinklage’s Steven Laddem’s wife, Patricia Jessup-Lauddem and Marisa Tomei is Katrina Trento — the woman Steven has an affair with.

Eileen, meanwhile, tells the story of how a woman’s friendship with a new coworker at a prison facility takes a sinister turn.

Hathaway opened up about her role as Rebecca, telling Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Monday, “I play a prison psychologist who comes to a small town in Massachusetts, and I sort of light up the life of a young woman named Eileen, whose having a pretty tough time. I kind of show her what’s possible and how to dream bigger.”

When Ripa, 53, asked Hathaway if Rebecca is a “good psychologist,” the actress cheekily responded with, “She’s excellent.”

“I’ll say that as a psychologist I think she’s well-intentioned, but as a person, she doesn’t mind bending rules to get what she wants,” Hathaway elaborated.