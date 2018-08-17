Ariana Grande didn’t just drop her highly anticipated fourth album entitled Sweetener last night — she blessed Us all with a limited-edition collection of merch with the same name. Yes, Grande is giving the world the gift of a collection of tees, hoodies and crewnecks sweaters and sweatshirts in lavender, black and white too.

Some details: the pieces are super cute — and only available for a full 24 hours beginning today August 17. The point being, if you yearn for more Ariana Grande in your life, you better hop to it. The best part of the limited-edition product release is that each purchase includes a digital copy of her new album, which, let’s face it, Grande fans were going to buy anyway.

What are your options? The Sweetener cover on a white crewneck sweater or sweatshirt, the Sweetener Tracklist sweater in lavender or black t-shirt (peep the Pete Davidson cameo on the list of songs!), a top featuring a shot of Ariana sitting on the stairs — and last, but not least, a mysterious baby picture sweater. Could it be mini Ari? Or is it mini Pete? Or could it possibly be a hint that the couple has a little one on the way? Too soon to tell. Ariana did reveal last night on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she knew she was going to marry her now-fiance when she met him, and she is certainly not afraid to talk about their PDA, as we’ve reported. A merchandise tribute wouldn’t be too far out of left field.

The sweaters and sweatshirts all retail for $55 a piece, while the tees will run $35 a pop. Or if you want to spring for a hoodie, it’ll cost you $65.

What are you waiting for? The Sweetener Collection awaits.

