At least they know it. Ariana Grande posted another sweet pic with fiancé Pete Davidson on Instagram on Friday, July 20, and admitted that their constant shows of affection are “annoying as f—k.”

The “Dangerous Woman” singer, 25, posted a black-and-white selfie with the Saturday Night Live star that showed them cuddling in bed. “My baaaaaby loves me,” she captioned the photo that showed her grabbing Davidson’s face while he poked out his tongue.

“More than anything,” the comedian replied in the comments on the post.

my baaaaaby loves me 🌩 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 20, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

“We’re annoying as f—k,” Grande responded.

The pair, who got engaged in June after just a few weeks of dating, have been inseparable since they got together and regularly post sugary-sweet messages to each other on social media.

“They are a perfect fit,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “They are both constantly making each other laugh.”

Grande recently shared a cute behind-the-scenes clip of Davidson looking in awe of her as she filmed the music video for her latest single, “God Is a Woman.”

The couple have gotten matching tattoos — the “Side to Side” singer recently got her sixth ink related to her fiancé — and Davidson, 24, gave her his late father’s NYFD badge. “i’ve actually never taken it off other than for snl or work. so it means a lot of me,” he told a fan who questioned whether he’d also given the badge to his previous girlfriend Cassie David. (The actor clarified that he’d given his ex a replica.)

