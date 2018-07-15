Feeling the love. Chris Appleton, Ariana Grande’s hairstylist, couldn’t help but gush about the romance between his client and fiancé Pete Davidson.

“I was … in New York with them the other day. They’re so in love. I’m so happy for them. She deserves that. She’s a really special person and she’s also a friend, as well as a client,” Appleton told Us Weekly exclusively at BeautyCon on Saturday, July 14. “They’re so in love, it’s amazing.”

The “No More Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, and Davidson, 24, have certainly been enjoying their time together. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in June that the couple — who had only been dating for a few weeks at the time — had gotten engaged. Since then, they’ve openly professed their love for one another on their social media accounts. Most recently, Grande shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video on Saturday of the comedian looking in absolute awe of her as she filmed her music video for her latest single, “God is a Woman.”

While Appleton confessed that he doesn’t know if he’ll be doing Grande’s hair for her future wedding to the Saturday Night Live star, when asked if he thinks she’ll rock her signature pony, he tells Us, “Who knows. You know what, I love a high pony. I think it never goes out of fashion. And I think she’s had so much fun with her hair now. There are so many different looks you can bring from it. I think she’s having fun right now and I think you can see that reflected in her hair.”

Appleton also did the “Side to Side” singer’s hair for her epic British Vogue photo shoot, where she looked stunning rocking a different look: blonde locks. “It was great to see Ariana in that context. I think she’s amazing. It was one of my favorite covers that I’ve ever done,” he told Us. “It was a good moment, it was really special. She looks beautiful with her hair down. It had such a great response.”

