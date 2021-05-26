It’s here! Ariana Grande just made our wedding dress dreams come true after sharing a glimpse of her timeless and simply stunning gown via Instagram.

Us Weekly confirmed that the 27-year-old pop star married Dalton Gomez on May 17 in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony, but all the deets on on the fashion and the glam were on the down low — until now!

And wow — the “7 Rings” singer’s dress didn’t disappoint. She walked down the aisle in a custom Vera Wang gown that was the epitome of elegance.

The sleek silk dress features an empire waist and structured neckline, as well as a plunging back. Grande’s veil was equally as gorgeous. The tulle material fell just above her shoulders and was adorned with a simple satin bow at the top.

When it came to jewelry, stylist Mimi Cuttrell tied in the significance of Grande’s engagement ring. The bauble features an estimated 5-carat diamond as well as a pearl accent that was gifted to her by her Nonna and featured her grandfather’s tie pin.

To nod to the significant sparkler, Grande wore Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings. She also wore Guiseppe Zanotti shoes.

As for the glam? Well, of course, the singer rocked a modified version of her trademark high ponytail. Hairstylist Josh Liu was the mastermind behind the half-up, half-down look, adding soft curls to the ends.

Makeup artist Ash Kohlm was called in for makeup, giving the gorgeous bride a matte makeup look. She kept things pretty natural though, adding a soft brown eye, nude lip and flash lashes as well as definition to her brows.

The “Thank U, Next” singer gave her 237 million Instagram followers a first look at her gorgeous gown on Wednesday, May 26. “5.15.21,” she captioned the series of snaps.

The pictures, which were taken in her Montecito home, showed a glimpse at the stunning ceremony, which featured flowers hanging from the ceiling and several candles along the floor.

Famous friends were just as excited as fans to get a look at the small ceremony. “OH MY GO XISJXIKXOSIWEB,” Millie Bobby Brown wrote, adding, “You look STUNNING.”

Bella Hadid also got in on the action. She loving said, “Ari,” with a string of white hearts. Seth Rogan chimed in with a congratulatory “Mazels,” while Brad Goreski said, “You look so stunning!! Congrats to both of you!”

Fans freaked out just the same. “YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL??? I’M GONNA CRY,” one said. Another added: “So stunning.”