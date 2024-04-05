Ariana Madix “hates mornings.”

Madix, 38, opened up about the getting-ready routine she follows since relocating to New York City to star as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago. “The first thing I do when I wake up is scream and cry that I have to be awake because I really like to sleep,” Madix hilariously revealed in an episode of Elle’s YouTube series “Waking Up With,” which premiered on YouTube Wednesday, April 3.

Once she finally gets up for the day, Madix said she sends her mom a few emojis, spies on her “rich” neighbors — who own a massive penthouse — and then heads to the bathroom to do skincare.

She starts the regimen by splashing her skin with cold water to “wake up” her face before going in with Laneige’s Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer, which is packed with ceramides and peptides. Afterward, she uses COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence — which aims to minimize pores and brighten complexion.

As she applied the products, Madix jokingly shared that her skin type isn’t oily, dry or combination — but is simply “just getting older.”

“I have these lines around my eyes,” she added while reaching for the COSRX All-in-One Cream. When asked whether she has a dermatologist or facialist, Madix said no.

“I wish I had a dermatologist, maybe my skin would look better,” she added. “I’ve never been to the dermatologist — except for one time when I had melanoma, which is not fun.”

Madix continued, “My mornings are really low-key. I don’t really like mornings, so I try to keep it as low-key as possible. Really doing the bare minimum.”

Next, Madix uses a steamer to support her vocal cords. “These steamers are great to get things loose and warmed up before I have to start talking and singing all day,” she explained. “With eight shows a week, the biggest thing is being able to last. There’s a lot of care that goes into keeping your voice and your body healthy.”

After leaving the bathroom, Madix makes herself tea and warms up her body by rolling out her feet. “I learned while doing Dancing With the Stars that I have very high arches, so rolling them out every day just keeps them healthy.” (Madix and pro DWTS partner Pasha Pashkov finished third place behind runners-up Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach and champions Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy.)

Madix announced her Broadway debut in December 2023. “It is just the biggest dream come true. I can’t believe this is real life. I’m going to cry,” Madix said during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

Chicago originally opened in New York City in 1975 and follows two performers, Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, who find themselves on trial for murder and compete for the legal representation of the notorious Billy Flynn. Madix will play Roxie until Sunday, April 7.