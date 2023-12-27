The men in the Schwarzenegger family are coordinating their Christmas wardrobes.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posed for a sweet selfie with son-in-law Chris Pratt and sons Patrick and Christopher on Tuesday, December 26. Patrick, 30, posted the selfie to his Instagram story with the caption: “Chad, Brad, Thad, Trent.”

In the photo, the four men showed off their matching patchwork flannel shirts and sunglasses as they smiled and stood in front of a Christmas tree. Their button down shirts featured a gold, red and green patchwork design with two front pockets, and their matching sunglasses were round and featured a prominent brow bar. Patrick and Christopher, 26, both paired their shirts with blue print pajama pants.

Pratt, 44, became a member of the Schwarzenegger family when he married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019. They share two daughters — Lila, 3, and Eloise, 1. Pratt is also a father to Jack, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

As of late, the Schwarzenegger family has had a lot more than Christmas to celebrate.

On the same day that he posted the photo to his Instagram story, Patrick also announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Abby Champion. The couple shared photos of their engagement in a joint Instagram post, writing in the caption: “💍❤️FOREVER AND EVER ❤️💍.” The post featured Champion, 26, and Patrick hugging and kissing on a beach and in front of a giant heart made out of red rose petals.

Taylor Lautner commented, “I CAN NOW DIE HAPPY,” while Glen Powell wrote, “Yessssssssssss!!! Let’s goooooooooooooo!!!!”

Patrick and Champion hard launched their relationship in February 2016, when Champion posted a photo of them smiling and cuddling up to each other on Instagram. Ever since, the couple has appeared to be inseparable.

In November 2022, Patrick opened up about Champion to E!. “She’s a hard worker, dedicated, determined. She moved here from Alabama to pursue her dreams to become a supermodel. She’s great,” he told the publication.