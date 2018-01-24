Talk about girl power! On the heels of naming Gal Gadot the face of its new “Live Boldly” campaign in early January, Revlon announced on Wednesday, January 24, that a quartet of powerhouse ladies will be joining the Wonder Woman star as global brand ambassadors. Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah, Imaan Hammam and Raquel Zimmermann will join Gadot in spreading the “Live Boldly” message that celebrates strength and beauty.

Ciara Was Actually Named After a Revlon Scent

The first images from the campaign feature the four women strutting confidently down a city street in shimmery, jewel-tone dresses and bright lipstick. Proving that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to beauty, the campaign shows off the ladies’ individual styles.

In a press release, Graham said she was particularly honored to spread the “Live Boldly” message because it mirrors her own mission to stamp out stereotypes and encourage body confidence.

“I am thrilled to be part of this timely and groundbreaking campaign with different types of women across races, ages and sizes, and to leverage this platform to continue to create positive change,” the model said. “To ‘live boldly’ is the mantra of my life. Every day in the mirror I say to myself, ‘I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful,’ and together with Revlon, we can inspire all women to do the same.”

Ashley Graham’s Stylist Shares the Secret to Nailing Her Bouncy Ponytail

As a model and founder of Gurls Talk — an online community that encourages young women to share their stories in a nurturing and supportive environment — Aboah is also pleased to be associated with a campaign that is encouraging young girls and women to be true to themselves.

“Revlon gives us a platform that allows us to be accessible to all different types of women,” she said in a statement. “To me, ‘living boldly’ means being unapologetic, knowing no boundaries, being vulnerable, strong, authentic and yourself.”

Ashley Graham: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (‘I Clean Out and Reorganize My Purse Every Night’)

Hammam and Zimmerman, meanwhile, are highly accomplished models that have broken barriers in the fashion and beauty industries. Hammam is an African-Arabic model, who has walked runways and covered magazine around the globe, while Zimmerman is a Brazilian-born model and environmentalist.

We can’t wait to see — and hear — more inspiring messages from these incredible women as the Revlon “Live Boldly” campaign continues!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!