Love yourself! Ashley Graham is giving Us all an extra reason to splurge on some new lingerie for Valentine’s Day this year. The plus size supermodel posted a new addition to her Ashley Graham Lingerie x Addition Elle collection to Instagram on Monday, February 5, with the caption “Treat yourself for Valentine’s Day 💋♥.” And the steamy shot makes a perfect case for springing for some new girly unmentionables.

Ashley Graham Lingerie x Addition Elle collection sprang from a need noticed by the body positivity activist: a lack of luxurious, sensuous underwear for women sizes 12 to 26 — and so her democratic lingerie collection was born. What do you get? Sweet and flirty, fully supportive bras (like the pink and black lace number that Graham model’s in her pic) that flatters, but still offers major sex appeal. The bra in question is called “Fatal Attraction’ after all.

If pink isn’t your style — don’t worry, Graham has you covered. She also designed a gray lace balconette bra that will give you the lift and cleavage of your dreams, as well as a fun and feminine pink babydoll.

Lingerie isn’t your thing? Graham also has a collection with Swimsuits for All a body positive swimwear brand that comes in sizes 4 to 34 — so if you fancy treating yourself to a one piece or bikini that will make you feel F-I-N-E, you can prep for your next poolside vacation (or look forward to summer) knowing you will look fabulous in your new suit! Bonus: Ashley posed with her mom for the brand’s latest campaign.

Our takeaway? The best way to #TreatYourself this V-Day is to invest in something from a brand that loves every body type!

