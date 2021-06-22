If you’ve got a body, flaunt it! Ashley Graham, the body positivity icon and hype woman that she is, is encouraging everyone to “love the skin you’re in.”

“As the weather gets warmer, I know a lot of people struggle with wearing less clothes and showing more skin,” the 33-year-old model started off her Monday, June 21, Instagram post. “I hope these photos I’ve been tagged in of so many beautiful bodies motivates you to love the skin you’re in.”

The accompanying gallery of images, which is captioned “Beautiful. End of Discussion,” features women of all shapes and sizes showing off their curves, shimmering stretch marks and body hair.

Scroll to the end, and there’s a picture of Graham. She’s sitting on the ground completely naked and sans a stitch of makeup.

“Believe me when I say your body is beautiful, and I know it’s easy to tell yourself the lie that you’re not good enough, thin enough, sexy enough, ‘flawless’ enough to wear a tank top or a swimsuit, but it’s hot out there and so are you,” she continued. “Don’t let your mind stop you from enjoying your life to the fullest (and remember to say, ‘I love you,’ to yourself every day)!”

The empowering post quickly attracted the attention Kristen Bell, who wrote: “LOVE this.”

Graham’s followers also found themselves inspired, taking the comments section by storm to share their own stories.

“I’ve started wearing crop tops this summer because I’m tired of looking at them and really wishing I could wear them. Nothing is stopping me but ME and I’m over it,” a user wrote.

Another added: “This is the most greatest thread I’ve ever seen in my life. You truly read my mind, I am stuck in that limbo of accommodating my wardrobe to the season but I have tons of insecurities about my body. I thank you Ashley, saving this!”

This is far from the first time Graham has promoted body positivity. Earlier this year, the American Beauty Star host started a viral #selflovechallenge on TikTok, prompting people to show their strongest, sexiest and favorite parts of their bodies.

The model, who has been outspoken about embracing her body hair, also partnered with beauty brand Flamingo to create her own line of shaving products.

“Remember when I didn’t shave my armpits during quarantine and people threw a fit over it? Well guess what?! I made my own RAZOR,” she sassily clapped back in her Instagram post announcing the limited-edition line.

Her mission? Promote shaving on her own terms. “I personally use my Flamingo razor when I decide to shave my armpits, keep my bikini line in tact, or (when I’m feeling extra fancy) and want to shave my legs.”