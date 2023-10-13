Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Stylish

Slay Sheer Sleeves Like Ayesha Curry in This Stunning Black Dress

By
ayesha-curry-black-dress
Ayesha Curry at the Girls Write Now 2023 Awards in NYC on October 12, 2023.JP Yim/Getty Images for Girls Write Now

Ayesha Curry’s LBD — long black dress — is a fall fashion essential.

The actress and Sweet July Skin founder spoke at the Girls Write Now 2023 Awards at DVF Studio in NYC on Thursday, October 12. Her gorgeous black dress created the perfect contrast against a colorful backdrop while posing for photos. The garment featured sheer sleeves, a mock neckline and a long skirt. Open-toe heels (and white toenails) peeked out from underneath the hem.

Want your own version of this cold weather-approved LBD? Shop below!

ayesha-curry-black-dress-2
Ayesha Curry at the Girls Write Now 2023 Awards in NYC on October 12, 2023. JP Yim/Getty Images for Girls Write Now
See it!

Get the Bluewolfsea Sheer Long-Sleeve Bodycon Dress (originally $37) for just$33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Bluewolfsea dress from Amazon launched earlier this year, and we’re thrilled to have it available in time for fall and winter events. It has a very similar look to Curry’s, but it also adds on velvet for a luxurious feel. It comes in blue and purple as well!

This dress will be your go-to for dressy occasions in the cold, whether you wear it with suede pumps, leather mules or strappy ballet flats. Prefer a looser fit? Non-velvet material? Shorter sleeves? We’ve picked out seven other dresses with a similar vibe to Curry’s below. Check each one out and choose your fave(s)!

ayesha-curry-black-dress-3
Megumi Jindo, Ayesha Curry and Dolores Haze at the Girls Write Now 2023 Awards in NYC on October 12, 2023. JP Yim/Getty Images for Girls Write Now
See it!

Shop more sheer-sleeve black dresses we love:

Romwe Mock-Neck Mesh-Sleeve Dress

Romwe Women's Mock Neck Lantern Long Mesh Sleeve Split Hem Party Pencil Dress Black#7 Medium
Romwe
$44.00
See it!

Zaful Square-Neck Dress

ZAFUL Women Midi Dress with Slit Square Neck Puff Sleeve A Line Smocked High Waist Casual Off Shoulder Dresses Black
ZAFUL
$39.00
See it!

Wdirara Sheer Sweetheart Neck Dress

WDIRARA Women's Polka Dots Mesh Square Neck Flounce Long Sleeve Dress Carbon Black M
WDIRARA
$24.00
See it!

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

