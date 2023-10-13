Ayesha Curry’s LBD — long black dress — is a fall fashion essential.
The actress and Sweet July Skin founder spoke at the Girls Write Now 2023 Awards at DVF Studio in NYC on Thursday, October 12. Her gorgeous black dress created the perfect contrast against a colorful backdrop while posing for photos. The garment featured sheer sleeves, a mock neckline and a long skirt. Open-toe heels (and white toenails) peeked out from underneath the hem.
Want your own version of this cold weather-approved LBD? Shop below!
Get the Bluewolfsea Sheer Long-Sleeve Bodycon Dress (originally $37) for just$33 at Amazon!
This Bluewolfsea dress from Amazon launched earlier this year, and we’re thrilled to have it available in time for fall and winter events. It has a very similar look to Curry’s, but it also adds on velvet for a luxurious feel. It comes in blue and purple as well!
This dress will be your go-to for dressy occasions in the cold, whether you wear it with suede pumps, leather mules or strappy ballet flats. Prefer a looser fit? Non-velvet material? Shorter sleeves? We’ve picked out seven other dresses with a similar vibe to Curry’s below. Check each one out and choose your fave(s)!
Shop more sheer-sleeve black dresses we love:
