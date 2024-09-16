Ayo Edebiri’s 2024 Emmys hair was timeless, chic and beachy.

For the awards show, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, the Bear actress, 28, donned voluminous waves styled by Miles Jefferies. Her brunette strands were parted down the middle and pushed over her shoulders.

Inspired by a “modern take on ‘70s brushed out soft textured waves,” Jefferies told Us Weekly that he used Covet & Mane hair extensions and Maui Moisture products to achieve the look.

The hairstylist added, “Solange [Knowles] may have been on the mood board,” before taking Us through the Edebiri’s preshow process.

“To prep, I cleansed the hair with Maui Moisture Scalp Care Clarifying Shampoo and Maui Moisture Scalp Care Rejuvenating Conditioner,” Jefferies said, noting that he also dropped the brand’s strengthening serum on her roots.

Next, he set her hair in place using the Maui Moisture Frizz-Free Shea Butter Leave-in Conditioner before diffusing her hair until it was completely dry.

“Before defining the style with an iron, I sprayed Maui Moisture Weightless Oil for added control and shine,” Jefferies added. “I used the Covet & Mane Coveted Tape-in extensions for added volume in the color London.”

Jeffries explained that whenever he adds “hair of any kind, I’m always looking at the shape and balance, making adjustments as I build the look.” He also told Us that his goal is to for his clients to feel “empowered.”

“The intention is for the hair to be polished and carefree!” he exclaimed. “In the end, don’t forget to play and have fun!”

Edebiri, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, teamed her hairstyle with winged eyeliner, soft eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and glossy lips.

Her custom Bottega Veneta gown featured a strapless neckline, a black, red and yellow sequin design, a fitted silhouette and a thigh-high slit. Edebiri accessorized with black strappy heels and chunky gold earrings.