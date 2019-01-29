Forget winter blues, Jillian Harris is here with a loungewear collection that will have you hoping for snowy days spent curled up by the fire. The former Bachelorette has teamed up Smash + Tess on three-piece mommy-and-me collection of jumpsuits that are as cozy as they are cute.

“I’ve always loved Smash + Tess rompers,” the mom of two tells Us, “so it was only natural to team up with the girls to collaborate on a romper collection that has all of the comfy and cute vibes of their classic rompers, but with my own fun twist.”

Harris dreamed up two adult-sized onesies that are equal parts pretty and practical. Available in poppy peach and classic ivory shades, both styles are made of Smash + Tess’ signature rayon, bamboo and cotton-blend fabric and have a button-front, which makes them (a) easier to get on and off and (b) great for moms who are breastfeeding.

“I went with a henley neck since it’s nursing-friendly and the pearl buttons are the perfect finishing touch,” she says. “The Pasutto Peach and Annie Almond colors are light, girly and flattering — just in time for Valentine’s Day.”

Named after her adorable son, the Leo Lounger is a long-sleeve jumpsuit that is perfect for chilly British Columbia nights (Harris is Canadian) thanks to its full-length design. The Jilly Jumper, meanwhile, is a sleeveless style with front pockets meant to store whatever needs keeping.

For the little ones in your life, the Jilly Bean Mini (available in sizes three months to 12 years) was designed with form *and* function in mind. Rompers up to size 18-24 months have snaps to make diaper changes a breeze (see, she really thought of everything).

Last but not least, Harris insisted that the entire collection feature banded bottoms for ultimate comfort. “The cuffed bottoms are a new addition to the Smash + Tess line up and designed to keep your ankles warm,” she says. “And they’re perfect for that laid back, slouch it up vibe, too!”

Priced between $53 and $129, the JH x Smash + Tess collection is available at smashtess.com.

