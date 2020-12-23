All the Deets on Tayshia Adams' Engagement Ring From Zac Clark

She said yes! Tayshia Adams concluded her journey on The Bachelorette with a proposal — and the ring is to die for!

On the Tuesday, December 22, episode of the hit ABC series, the 30-year-old presented Zac Clark with a final rose. Meanwhile, he asked for her hand in marriage with a dazzling diamond ring.

From Bachelor Nation’s go-to jewelry designer, Neil Lane, the stunning piece is a couture handmade design. The platinum setting features a 3.25-carat emerald-cut center stone, which is surrounded by a halo of 27 round diamonds and is accented by 67 round diamonds.

“I always enjoy working with these men in selecting a ring for the love of their life” Lane said in a statement from the brand. “After meeting with Zac and understanding this couple’s journey to finding love again, I thought the ring he chose for her was the perfect reflection of the beautiful love they share together. I wish these two all the happiness together.”

During the season 16 finale, Adams struggled with the idea of getting married again but after ending her relationship with Ben, she couldn’t help but gush over Zac.

“There was one point in my life when I thought I would never get married, because of all the pain and the heartbreak I had been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom. And I know that I told you that I love you, but … it’s more than that,” she told her future husband. “It’s this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and that I deserve a love with a man that won’t run away. You’ve truly woken up my heart, and yes, it is real. I feel it too.”

Zac went on to share similar loving words. “The other night when we were talking, you spoke about this idea of someone choosing you, and I can’t picture another day, another moment without you in my life,” he said. “And if you’ll let me, I’m going to choose you right now. I’m going to choose you tomorrow morning. I’m going to choose you next week and next year. I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you.”

