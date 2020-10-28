A match made in heaven! Chris Harrison is embracing his role in the game of love with a new jewelry line for men.

The Bachelor and Bachelorette host, 49, teamed up with Manly Bands to launch a collection of men’s wedding rings. But these aren’t your average pieces. The super cool designs incorporate all kinds of different materials including tantalum, meteorite and even dinosaur bone. If you’re more of a traditionalist, though, there’s also lots of gold and diamond options as well.

In terms of price points, the costs range from $650 for a titanium design to $3,500 for a solid gold band. But with 24 pieces to choose from, there’s a little something for everyone — and any budget.

When it comes to engagements on the hit ABC show, contestants almost always go for a Neil Lane design. And oh boy, has there been some seriously beautiful rings. Even if the relationships don’t always work out.

Most recently, Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss in Australia with a 3.27-carat platinum-and-diamond Neil Lane engagement ring. The stunning pear-cut diamond was surrounded by 99 round brilliant cut diamonds.

There was Becca Kufrin’s 18-karat yellow gold three-stone engagement ring from Garrett Yrigoyen, Catherine Giudici’s 3.15-carat stunner from Sean Lowe and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s $150,000 3.5-carat ring from Shawn Booth.

And of course who could forget Hannah Brown’s classic oval-cut diamond ring, which was surrounded by a halo of 89 smaller diamonds and set in a diamond band, from Jed Wyatt. It may have been a very brief engagement due to Wyatt’s not-so-single relationships status, but nevertheless, it was one gorgeous ring!

Who knows, maybe Clare Crawley’s Dale Moss will be the first person in Bachelor nation to wear a Chris Harrison x Manly Bands design.

