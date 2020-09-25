Photographic evidence? Kyle Richards claims that a ring that was stolen from her in 2017 is actually featured in a photo that Diane Keaton posted in 2019.

The 51-year-old star explained the bizarre situation during “The Secrets Revealed” episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesday, September 23.

“I was looking on Instagram and I saw Diane Keaton — she posted a picture of a psychic’s hands on the Third Street Promenade and they had my ring on her hand,” Richards alleged. “We reached out to one of our agents at The Agency who happens to represent Keaton and I said, ‘You need to find out what the situation is.’”

Keaton gave her information about where the psychic was located and said that she only posted the photo “because she thought the nails were so interesting.”

“I want to know if [the psychic] bought that from someone at a pawn shop,” Richards continued. “Even if I have to buy it back from her, I’m happy to do that.”

A rep for Richards tells Us, “No one is accusing the woman of stealing but we would love to find out what pawn store she may have purchased it from because it could potentially lead to helping Kyle find more of her mom’s jewelry.”

The reality star later took to her Instagram Story after getting “a lot of questions.” She posted side-by-side photos of the two rings to further prove that it’s the same piece. “You can see where the gold is rubbed off in the exact same spot,” she wrote in one of the snaps. “My dad gave this to my mom.”

Back in 2017, Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky’s California home was burglarized when the couple was vacationing in Aspen. Nearly $1 million worth of belongings was stolen at the time.

“There was one point after our house was burglarized that I thought, you know, I might have to sell my house,” Richards told Home & Design in September 2018. “But then I look at my dogs and see how much they love this house and I think, I could never leave. They’re so happy and it makes me so happy sitting out here in the morning having my coffee on the porch in my rocking chair, watching my dogs.”

