Rachel Nance has a collection of meaningful tattoos.

The season 28 Bachelor alum took to TikTok on Tuesday, April 2, to give her followers a breakdown of her body art. Rachel, 27, kicked off the social media clip by showing off a delicate horizontal line sketched across her ear. “Why do I have it? I don’t know,” she explained. She then pulled back her ear to reveal a red “XO” that she had inked with her best friend.

Moving on to her hands, Rachel showed off a sparkle tattoo that paid homage to her “brother who’s in heaven,” “the space between us” and her “other three siblings.” On a different finger she has “mahal kita” written in cursive, which means “I love you” in Filipino.

Rachel then shared that many of her tattoos honor her family.

Related: ‘The Bachelor’ Star Rachel Nance’s Family Guide: Meet Her Parents and More Courtesy of Rachel Nance/Instagram The Bachelor season 28 contestant Rachel Nance proudly puts family first. “She comes from a big, tight-knit family and is really excited to start a family of her own,” Rachel’s official ABC reads. The registered nurse is also using her parents’ love story as inspiration for her own. “If I can […]

On her left arm she has her and her sister’s birth years outlined because they are 16 months apart and it symbolizes how “close” they are. Rachel also has her parents’ birth years on her forearm as well as her favorite worship song, Hillsong’s “So Will I.”

Elsewhere on her arms, she has a dainty chili pepper (a nod to her love of spicy food), a stamp featuring the yellow hibiscus — which is Hawaii’s state flower — and her parents’ wedding anniversary date. (Rachel grew up in Hawaii before moving to California.)

“This one … this is my first tattoo ever, it’s ugh,” she said, pointing at an arrow on her rib cage. “There’s three tiers in the back for my three siblings. I thought I was being poetic and beautiful. [but] that’s not the case,” Rachel said.

The TV personality also has the number 14 on her ribcage, which was her college and high school volleyball jersey number.

Next, she pointed at her hip. “That was my first matching tattoo that I got with my best friend,” she explained. “Faith is within us. We also thought we were being so poetic.” Rachel shared that she has another matching tattoo with her bestie, which reads “No matter where” on her shin.

Rachel concluded the video by sharing her spine tattoo, which Bachelor fans were obsessed with during her time on the show. Although she did not reveal what the tattoo reads, she gushed that her sister has the same one.

“I’m going to get a couple more coming up soon, but for now that’s all I have!” she said.

Which Is the Best ‘Bachelor’ Couple of All Time?

Rachel got sent home after the fantasy suite episode of Joey Graziadei’s season, which aired last month. After exiting the show, she reflected on her time via Instagram.

Related: See Celebs' Wildest and Craziest Tattoos of All Time Check out photos of Lady Gaga, Lea Michele, Megan Fox, Miley Cyrus and other celebrities' craziest tattoos

“This was by far one of the hardest yet most beautiful journeys of my life,” she captioned a number of pictures of her and Joey, 28, “So thankful to my family and friends who supported me through it all. I found an appreciation for my faith that helped me stick to my morals and never lose sight of who I am as a person. … Thank you to Joey for this beautiful relationship. Although short lived, the memories will last a life time.”

Joey chose Kelsey Anderson.