Bachelor Nation alum Victoria Fuller is in her NFL era, dressing up her game day looks with over-the-top accessories.

“I got a new game day purse. She was an early birthday present to [myself],” Fuller, 30, revealed in a TikTok video earlier this week. “Dior just has a way of being stunning. [I’m] so excited.”

According to Fuller, she’s “been wanting” the Saddle Bag with Strap in a Dior Oblique Jacquard print for “awhile.”

“I just couldn’t pull the trigger,” Fuller confessed. “She’s so cute. Wait, I love her. She’s adorable. I think she goes with everything.”

The small handbag features the brand’s logo repeated on a navy fabric. The handles are outfitted with golden bucks in the shape of a “D.” Considering the handbag retails for $4,400, it is out of most football fans’ price range.

The bag’s blue tones also perfectly reference Fuller’s boyfriend, NFL quarterback Will Levis, and his Tennessee Titans’ colors.

Fuller first rocked the bag at a recent Titans event for the athletes’ wives and girlfriends. She coordinated her bag with a Linus bodycon minidress, an EP Jewels necklace with an “8” pendant and a gold Cartier bangle.

The purse in particular impressed another member of Bachelor Nation.

“We need matching ones,” Hannah Ann Sluss, who met Fuller on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, wrote via TikTok comment.

Sluss’ husband, NFL running back Jake Funk, plays football for another blue-centric team: The Detroit Lions.

“Yes ma’am, we do,” Fuller replied via TikTok.

Fuller had sparked dating rumors with Levis, 25, earlier this summer. She has since visited him at the Titans training camp and watched his games throughout the season.

“I definitely think [this season is] different just because of the new responsibilities that I have and walking into this season knowing that I’m the starter,” Levis exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “There’s a lot of responsibility and pressure on me, which is good. Just gotta flip that and turn it into a positive note, like, pressure’s a privilege.”