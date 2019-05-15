Mandy Moore’s hairstylist Ashley Streicher sat down with Stylish on Tuesday, May 14, at Striiike, a beauty studio run by Ashley and her two sisters Jenn and Kristie Streicher in Beverly Hills where hair, makeup and feathered brows are all crafted under one roof. The hair guru celebrated her new role as Sun Bum’s hair ambassador and shared her tips for creating the perfect beachy waves and maintaining healthy locks this summer.

Her number one secret? Embracing the “less is more” motto and air drying the hair. “When people get out of the shower, they brush their hair to get tangles out and let it air dry, but then everyone tends to say, ‘My hair dries really flat on top and it doesn’t have any body,’ she admits.

To combat this, the hairstylist suggests using a tangle brush while you’re in the shower and not afterwards. “Brush out all the tangles while the conditioner is still in your hair and don’t brush it once you’re out of the shower. When you get out of the shower, you can use a moisture towel to dry it and then don’t touch it.”

Another way to keep your locks looking gorgeous in the heat is by protecting it correctly. “I think summertime is great time to rock beach hair. To save your hair from drying in the ocean or pool, you should add a little bit of oil or protection like Sun Bum’s Heat Protector spray before you go into the water instead of after. That way you can use the natural salt water to give you amazing texture.”

If you need a little something extra to amp up your look, the celebrity hair guru relies on Sun Bum’s Texturizing Sea Spray. “If you have straighter, finer hair, the sea salt spray is really good because it’s very light and you can build on it, but it gives a little hold,” she dishes.

If you’re really looking for a full-on mermaid vibe, Streicher says you can even add some shells to your look. “l feel like everyone is embracing shells and I think it’s a really cool, cute way of being summery. … People are wearing them as earrings and necklaces and I think it’s cute to add them in to a natural, textured hairstyle or a braid. I’ve actually been ordering conch and puka shells off of Amazon and making little hairpins,” she reveals.

As for colors we can expect to see this summer, the hairstylist is all about going lighter with hair color. “Blondes are still very in this season and I think everyone is a little happier going a little bit lighter in the summertime. … I still love balayage and making it look natural, but with more of a pop.”

A look you won’t see on her clients? “I’m kind of over the bright, pastel, unnatural colors. They’re cute for a moment but just for the moment and then move on,” she says.

