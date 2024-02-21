Beanie Feldstein, Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan gave Us textures, color, print and more at the Drive-Away Dolls premiere.

The three actresses perfectly showcased their personal style at the Tuesday, February 20, premiere in New York City. Feldstein, 30, for her part, marveled in a metallic gown featuring sheer black sleeves, an A-line skirt and black heels. She accessorized with a diamond necklace, sparkly earrings and a blue ring.

Her glam featured rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows and lined lips. Her hair was parted down the middle and worn in an updo.

On the red carpet, Beanie, who plays Suki in the movie, posed with wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts, who rocked a western look including a black vest, ribbon bow tie and white blouse finished with star buttons.

Qualley, 29, meanwhile rocked a lacy dress finished with a silver floral pattern. The top of her dress was sheer, as well as the bottom of her skirt. The actress, who plays Jamie in Drive-Away Dolls, dressed the look up with dainty jewelry.

Her brunette locks were styled in an updo and topped off with a large black bow.

Viswanathan, 28, who stars as Marian in the film, stood out in a hot pink dress finished with a scrunched scoop neckline and mermaid skirt. Viswanathan’s hair was parted down the side and worn in tight curls. She accessorized with silver hoop earrings and long red nails. She also donned pink eyeshadow, vibrant lips and winged eyeliner.

The movie, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, February 23, follows Suki and Jamie as they take a road trip to Tallahassee. On their way, they cross paths with ameture criminals. Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal and Colman Domingo also appear in the film.