Geraldine Viswanathan is proof that if you want something, just say you like it.

During a Wednesday, February 14, appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Viswanathan, 28, revealed how she got to keep Taylor Swift’s purse after simply complimenting it.

“I was hanging with Margaret [Qualley] and Jack [Antonoff] in the studio, and Taylor was on her way out,” Viswanathan began. (Qualley, who married Antonoff in August 2023, stars alongside Viswanathan in the comedy/thriller Drive-Away Dolls, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, February 23.) “Jack was like, ‘Taylor, have you met Geraldine? She’s in a movie with Margaret.’”

Viswanathan said Swift, 34, was “so nice” and even gushed that she “can’t wait” to see their new movie. At that moment, Viswanathan raved over Swift’s little black shoulder bag, prompting an unexpected response from the hitmaker. “She was like, ‘Thanks. Do you want it?’ and I was kind of just like, ‘What?’” Viswanathan recalled.

Without further ado, Viswanathan said Swift began taking her belongings out of the accessory before handing it over. “She said, ‘I got this for free. You can take it,’” Viswanathan told Meyers.

Shocked, Viswanathan said, “OK,” and the two took a photo together with the handbag. “I took her bag … and now I have proof,” Viswanathan joked of the photo.

While it’s not clear when Swift was given the purse or who it was from, that wasn’t the last time she was given a free clutch.

After celebrating Super Bowl LVIII, which saw Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, defeated the San Francisco 49ers, she met Shaquille O’Neal, who gave her an NFL-inspired Judith Lieber bag.

The purse, which features Chiefs and 49ers colors and was released on the Judith Lieber website ahead of the Super Bowl, retails for $4,495.

“Finally met @taylorswift me and @jamesjsalter gave her a NFL Judith Leiber bag,” O’Neal, 51, captioned a photo of himself, Swift and Salter from the big game on Sunday, February 11.