A little after the fact but we’ll take it! Behati Prinsloo shared a picture of her wedding dress from her 2014 ceremony to Adam Levine for the very first time. And it’s as beautiful as we always imagined.

On Saturday, December 26, the 32-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to wish Alexander Wang a happy birthday. To celebrate, she shared a snap of her stunning wedding gown that he designed. “So many memories together!!!! Including my wedding day,” she wrote over a photo of the duo hugging.

But that wasn’t all! She continued to share more images of the dress, which featured a plunging square neckline with sheer slits down both sides. “This dress you made for my wedding. I’m still not over it haha!” she captioned one of the photos from a fitting.

A year after getting engaged, the model and the Maroon Five front man said “I do” on July 19. The ceremony, which took place in Los Cabos, Mexico, was officiated by Levine’s longtime close friend, Jonah Hill.

“Adam knew that he was putting himself good hands by having Jonah officiate,”an insider told Us at the time. “He and Behati set out to make this the most fun wedding that anybody had ever experienced and they truly did just that.”

On Sunday, December 27, Prinsloo continued to share pics of the wedding dress when taking part in the post a picture social media challenge. Apparently, she tried the number on again over the weekend, so it served the last picture in her phone. “Still fits,” she wrote over the photo. “Tried on my dress Alex made for my wedding reception!”

She then pointed out the slight slit up the side of one leg, which apparently was torn by Levine at the reception so she “could dance better.”

