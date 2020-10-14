Close, but no cigar! Heather Rae Young shared a behind-the-scenes look while shopping for her wedding dress, modeling her second favorite gown.

On Tuesday, October 13, the Selling Sunset star, 33, posted an Instagram picture of herself wearing a stunning mermaid-fit wedding dress, covered in white floral embellishments with sheer paneling. As beautiful as the number is, it’s not what she’ll be wearing on her big day.

“So this is NOT the ‘yes to the dress’ but this was my 2nd favorite dress,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Instead, she reveals that she ended up choosing a design from Galia Lahav. “After trying my top 3 on multiple times, I chose my dream dress from my favorite wedding dress designer @galialahav – Is this what you would have pictured me in? What do you think the dress I chose looks like?”

Between the flawless fit and the intricate details, can you even imagine how beautiful number one is if number two is this incredible?!

The blonde beauty announced her engagement to Tarek El Moussa in July after a year. “It was just so perfect because I had the whole weekend planned,” the Flip or Flop star, 39, exclusively told Us. “Production was there, and she had no idea I was going to ask the question. And even when I got down on a knee and asked her to marry me, I had everybody hiding in tents. So it was all just us out there and it was private, and it was just beautiful.”

However, for the ceremony he says they are thinking about keeping it private. “We’re thinking about not shooting the wedding — just ‘cause, you know, it’s such a special day,” he continued. “I mean, if there was a way to shoot it and act like [the cameras were] not there, I’m sure we would do it, but I don’t know if that’s a possibility. It’s a real special day for us.”

