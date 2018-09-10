Bella and Gigi Hadid not only made the spring-summer 2019 Prabal Gurung show a family affair on Sunday, September 9, they also showed off just how genetically blessed they are. Summer 2018 may have come and gone, but the Hadid sisters’ latest turn on the catwalk has Us once again dreaming of warmer weather and trips to the beach.

In a collection full of super colorful (think: vibrant tangerine, sunshine yellow, flamingo pink and lime green to name a few) dresses and separates for guys and gals, Bella and Gigi strutted their stuff in two looks that will have you ready for the beach and beyond.

In addition to giving Us all kinds of fitspo with her washboard abs, Bella rocked a hot pink triangle bikini top with matching cropped cargo pants and a ‘80s aerobics-inspired orange and purple windbreaker.

While the summer of 2018 was all about ‘90s-era sporty bathing suit tops and high-cut bottoms, it looks like the classic triangle top might make a comeback in 2019. One trend that could survive into next year though? Neon-colored swimwear. Bella’s ultra-bright hue that looks fab against sun-kissed skin is reminiscent of the highlighter-inspired shades recently seen on the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Jennifer Lopez and others.

When it comes to an apres-beach ensemble, meanwhile, Gigi has Us covered. She walked the runway in a flirty Flamenco-inspired ruffled and ruched skirt that included stripes of fuchsia, red, white and blue (4th of July BBQ outfit idea, anyone?).

Paired with a white midriff-baring crop top, the laid-back look would be perfect for a casual warm weather daytime affair or fun night out. Style the skirt with a silk cami or blouse for a more formal take. So while it may be months before we enjoy another trip to the beach, we can thank the Hadid girls for already sorting our summer 2019 weekend wardrobes.

