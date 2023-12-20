Bella Hadid jazzed up her ponytail in the most retro way.

Hadid, 27, beamed while rocking an oversized silk scrunchie while out and about in New York City on Tuesday, December 19. She slicked back all of her strands into a tight updo and wore her ends in loose waves.

Hadid paired the pastel pink accessory with a plunging blue sweater featuring a navy neckline, straight jeans, an indigo jacket and leather boots. She topped her ensemble off with hoop earrings, black sunglasses, a leather belt with chrome hardware and an extravagant azure purse featuring a gold and silver chain.

Bella smiled and waved at her fans while strolling through the Big Apple and reportedly stopped at sister Gigi Hadid’s apartment during her outing.

Although they were not photographed together, Gigi, 28, kept warm in a periwinkle beanie, a dark blue coat with white lining, a V-neck top and matching bootcut pants. Gigi elevated her ensemble with boots, a gold chain necklace and oval sunglasses.

After taking a break from modeling to focus on her health due to her chronic Lyme Disease, Bella is back in the spotlight and has stepped out in a number of chic looks.

Earlier this week, she looked fierce while flaunting her athleisure style in a zip-up jacket and matching yoga pants. Bella gave fans a glimpse of her cleavage by unzipping the jacket down to her bust. She made the look even more fabulous with a headband and stylish sunglasses.

Through the years, Hadid has been candid about her battle with Lyme Disease. In August, she shared that the illness has “taken a toll” on her.

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,” she captioned a number of photos from her 100-day treatment. “Thankful to my mommy [Yolanda Hadid] for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this.”

She continued: “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain … One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am OK and you do not have to worry, and 2: I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.”

Bella was diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2012 along with Yolanda, 59, and her younger brother, Anwar Hadid.