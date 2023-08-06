Bella Hadid is opening up about her recent Lyme disease treatment, which older sister Gigi Hadid categorized as “long and intense.”

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,” Bella, 26, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 6, alongside photos from her 100-day treatment. “Thankful to my mommy [Yolanda Hadid] for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this.”

She continued: “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am OK and you do not have to worry, and 2: I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.”

Bella first learned she had Lyme disease in 2012 when she was 16, shortly after Yolanda, now 59, was diagnosed with the illness. Yolanda — who shares her model daughters and son Anwar, 24, with ex-husband Mohamed Hadid — confirmed at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in October 2015 that both Bella and Anwar similarly struggle with the tick-borne illness.

Gigi, for her part, revealed via her Instagram Story earlier this month that Bella recently completed “a long and intense treatment.” The Guest in Residence designer, 28, noted on Thursday, August 3, that she was “so proud” of Bella and “excited” to watch her return to the runway “whenever she feels ready.”

In her Sunday note, Bella also offered words of encouragement to others with similar diagnoses. “The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling — it will get better, I promise,” Bella penned. “Take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up.”

Bella further noted that she has “so much gratitude for and perspective” about her life following her lengthy infection treatment.

“ Almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself for the first time ever,” she concluded, noting she wanted to post “positive” photos from her “painful” treatment — showing her getting IV treatments and hooked up to medical machinery — to demonstrate her newly enlightened mindset. “I’ll be back when I’m ready. I miss you all so much. I love you all so much.”