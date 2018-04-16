A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Apr 14, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

You heard it here first: the easiest way to upgrade your ponytail season is to add a scrunchie. No, this isn’t some Sex and the City-related prank, we have proof to the tune of Bella Hadid and Chloe Grace Moretz who rocked the retro hair accessory this past weekend.

Now, their scrunchie style was slightly different, but it only proves that the look is way more versatile than we had previously considered. Take Bella’s look, for example. The supermodel’s fine chocolate strands were pulled up and back into a tight, half-up ponytail perched at the top of her head at the Levi’s shindig at Coachella. Not only does this work wonderfully if you’re trying to reduce the amount of tension from pulling your hair back tightly, but because her hair is only half-up, it looks cool, not overly bubblegum. Bonus: it makes her hair look way longer than it actually is. Score one for those impatient when it comes to growing at their locks!

And now for Chloe Grace Moretz who wore this look to the Beijing International Film Festival. The actress rocked her hair in a sleek, snatched high ponytail with what we’re guessing are some extensions for added length. The cherry on top: a thick velvet scrunchie to give her pony a perk. The result? An uber glam ponytail that wasn’t just functional, it had a little something more to it, too. It just goes to show, sometimes when you want to make your look a touch more fabulous, a hair accessory could be your best bet.

But if we haven’t already convinced you of the power of the scrunchie, let us remind you of this little tidbit: the accessories are your savior when it comes to keeping your blowout kink-free. So now that they are trendy again, you can wear your second-day hair up in a pony, and on day three spray in some dry shampoo and resurrect that smooth, bouncy blowout

