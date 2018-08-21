Bella Hadid’s latest gig is showing off her model-off-duty style. While we’re used to seeing the supermodel strut her stuff on the runway and appear in high-fashion ads for Dior and the likes, she was just named the face of True Religion and is rocking casual cropped tees and low-slung jeans from the brand’s fall 2018 collection in a new campaign.

The premium denim brand, whose embroidered pockets became a mainstay of early 2000s fashion, tapped Hadid and a veteran creative team for the latest imagery. Photographer Boo George and stylist Mimi Cuttrell were behind the shots, but Hadid served as more than just a pretty face.

According to True Religion, her voice was “not only an inspiration but an integral part” of imagining these photos. She’s also responsible for “envisioning the brand … for the next generation of True Religion fans.”

Last year, the Manhattan Beach, CA-based brand filed for bankruptcy, but it looks poised to return to its laid-back, SoCal roots with Hadid leading the way. In the fall 2018 campaign, she poses in medium- and dark-wash denim styles that are paired with logo tees, crop tops and chunky silver jewelry for a ‘90s vibe.

The throwback feel carries over to the beauty look with celeb hair guru Jen Atkin adding volume and shine to the brunette beauty’s locks, and makeup artist Mary Phillips creating the perfect nude lip, smokey eye and sculpting contour to highlight Hadid’s sky-high cheekbones.

The brand says Hadid’s cool-girl flair “embodies all things True Religion, past, present and future; iconic, edgy and everlasting,” and this new imagery is meant to “usher [in] a new era that honors the heritage of the brand.” The campaign officially debuts in the U.S. and U.K. on Monday, August 27 — just in time to ease those end-of-summer woes.

