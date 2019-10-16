



A pretty woman! Bella Hadid has been named the most beautiful woman in the world — which is a ranking that ultimately comes down to science.

Dr. Julian De Silva, a London-based celebrity facial plastic surgeon, claimed to Harper’s Bazaar on Wednesday, October 16, that the model, 23, “was the clear winner” among today’s biggest stars based on the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. The system is a mathematical equation that was created by the Greeks to measure beauty.

He also noted that she beat out her counterparts “when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.”

Silva, who operates Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, later offered a more thorough explanation on Instagram about how Hadid ranked No. 1. In his clarification, he posted a pic that graded her facial features.

“The 23-year-old was found to be 94.35% ‘accurate’ to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi,” he wrote. “Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks’ idea of perfection.”

Silva claimed that Beyoncé “is a close second” to the supermodel. In a separate post on the “Formation” singer, the doctor stated that she “scored highly on her forehead and brow area.”

“She looks incredible as she approaches her 40s,” he wrote. “She had a near-perfect score for her face shape.”

Hadid and Queen Bey, 38, were followed by Amber Heard, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Kate Moss, who was the highest-ranked British star.

Through the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi equation, Silvia said that “measurements are taken from the forehead hairline to the spot between the eyes, from the spot between the eyes and the bottom of the nose and from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin.” He claimed that the ideal outcome is 1.6., adding that earning an even number means a person is “more beautiful.”

Hadid previously revealed the secret to her glowing skin on her Instagram Stories. “A big kiss and shout out to @bbsturm @drbarbarasturm for not only being the woman boss she is, but changing my skin forever with her incredible facials,” she said of Dr. Barbara Sturm and her products line in October 2018.

Vincent Oquendo, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Hadid, told Us Weekly exclusively that he will “use a Shiseido sheet mask or their Ultimune Power Infusing Serum Concentrate” on a star’s skin before applying makeup. He will additionally “massage the skin with Georgia Louise’s Cryo Freeze Tools, Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Sculpting Bar and NuFace devices depending on the various levels of hydration that my clients need.”

“Whenever I’m working with my celebrity clients, I make sure their skin is perfected, but that you can still see pores,” he explained on October 12. “It should just be skin on it’s best day and look like ‘envy me skin,’ which is glossy, pretty, glassy skin.”

