



Makeup artist to some of the most beautiful women in the world such as the Bella and Gigi Hadid, Shay Mitchell and Dua Lipa, Patrick Ta is full of makeup tips and tricks. And we got him to spill all his secrets!

When it comes creating his go-to favorite look, it’s all about the glow. And while foundation and highlighter are important to achieve this, there’s one key step he highly recommends before makeup application.

Bobbi Brown Talks Fall Makeup and Concealer — ‘It’s Like Wearing a Bra’

“Skin prep,” he told Us, specifically using the Clarisonic Mia Smart. “I can’t stress how important exfoliating is to keep a glowy complexion.” And don’t speed through it. He explains that it’s important to spend time polishing your skin.

Ta recently teamed up with Clarisonic, becoming its first-ever consulting makeup artist, an exciting opportunity for the long-time fan of the brand. “Clarisonic has always been my first step in prepping my client and my own skin. It’s a natural alignment!”

He notes that his clients love the device thanks to its effective ability to gently remove makeup and other debris, for a smoother, brighter complexion. After all, when he works with someone, he’s well aware of what’s expected from him. “I’m known for my glowy bronzy skin so my clients expect just that,” he said, calling it a must-have.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

To keep this look fresh and smooth on the red carpet, there are two products he always tells his clients to bring with them. “A mini beauty blender to remove any under eye creases,” he said. “And some powder for the t-zone.” Because even though the skin should glow, it should never come from skin’s natural oils. Not to mention, who wants a shiny forehead?

Aside from a stunning radiance, this season he’s adding a few fun additions, focusing on the eyes. “Fun liner, glitter and ’60’s eye looks,” he told Us. “Expect to see some fun with makeup this fall for sure!” Can’t wait!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!