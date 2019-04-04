Patrick Ta made a name for himself as the makeup artist of Instagram, creating stunning looks on Hollywood’s hottest ladies from Shay Mitchell to Ariana Grande to Chrissy Teigen as well as both Hadid sisters. But now everyone can get his A-list makeup treatment thanks to his brand new makeup collection.

Patrick Ta Beauty drops today, April 4, and it’s filled with glow-boosting goodies for the face and body.

The first product is a spray-on body oil called Major Glow. With the weather beginning to warm up, this mist is the perfect product to give legs an envy-worthy gleam. Formulated with vitamins C and E and olive oil, the moisturizing effect is almost as heavenly as the jasmine, white musk and saffron scent. For $52 each, you can get a champagne shade (A Dream) or a bronzing one (A Moment).

For an extra bright finish there’s the Major Glow Highlighting Mist, which he especially likes to use on the décolletage and collarbones to make skin look amazing in strapless tops. However, this pearlescent mist also can be used to create that Instagram-hot “C”-shape highlight from the temples to the tops of the cheekbones on the face, too. All you have to do is spray it on six inches from the high points, meaning your cheekbones, chin and lightly down your nose. To ensure you don’t hit any unwanted spots, you can use one of his other products, the Major Glow Setting Fan, to provide the outline and block the other areas. Then just wave the fan to dry and set the spray — gotta love a multitasker.

Last is our favorite: the Major Glow Lip Shine. These high-shine lip glosses are the most comfortable glossy wear we’ve ever experienced. They come in three Insta-friendly shades — She’s An Influencer, Is She Younger Than Me? and She’s Expensive — and deliver crazy slick swipes sans stickiness. They’re soft formula is so wearable that it can act as a balm your driest lip days.

Want to get on the fun? You can now shop to get this celebrity-level radiance at patrickta.com.

