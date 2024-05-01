Bella Hadid looked angelic as she walked through New York City.

Hadid, 27, showed off her figure in a nude dress while strutting through the Big Apple on Wednesday, May 1. Her frock featured a corset top finished with 3-D butterfly embellishments and a midi skirt that wrapped around her hips and fell into a fringe hem. The model elevated her look with tan peep-toe heels, a dainty diamond necklace, gold rings and small hoop earrings.

Her soft makeup included mascara, rosy cheeks and lined lips. Hadid parted her brunette hair down the middle and wore it in soft curls.

Later on Monday, she changed into a sporty-chic Ferragamo look featuring a black jacket, fitted pants, dark sandals and brown sunglasses finished with a silver rim.

Hadid’s outing comes one day after she opened up about her modeling hiatus in a profile with Allure published on Tuesday, April 30. “After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that … wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me,” she said.

While she hasn’t hit a catwalk since 2022, Hadid has kept up with the beauty industry. On Thursday, May 2, she’s launching a fragrance brand, Ôrəbella, which will include three perfumes in floral and woody scents.

“Growing up in an Arab family, perfume and scents were almost a personality trait,” she told Allure. “I can still remember the way my grandparents smelled when they walked into a room.”

She continued, gushing about her excitement to work on the scents. “I didn’t want to just put something on the market that was another product or another perfume,” she explained. “It was something I was already extremely passionate about, and I didn’t want to keep it for myself anymore.”