Bella Hadid is happy to be working again after opening up about her battle with Lyme disease.

“First day back on set in 5 months!” the 26-year-old supermodel captioned a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, August 9. In the clip, Hadid could be seen dancing in a makeup chair while singing along to Dave and Central Cee’s song “Sprinter.” Hadid looked lively while on the job, rocking wavy brunette hair extensions, gold eyeshadow and a babydoll top by Four Three Seven.

Hadid posted a follow-up video that showed her and her glam squad belting out “Part of Your World” from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. “SOME people did NOT study their lines prior to rehearsal,” Hadid captioned the clip, poking fun at her friends in the video who didn’t know the lyrics.

Hadid’s return to work comes after she recently revealed that her health struggles have “taken a toll” on her life.

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,” Hadid wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 6, alongside photos from her 100-day Lyme disease treatment. “Thankful to my mommy [Yolanda Hadid] for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this.”

Bella expressed that she felt intense pressure to work and make her family “proud” while battling the disease that was “worsening with time.”

“[It] had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,” Bella shared. “To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.”

Bella went on to assert, however, that she is doing “OK” and fans “don’t have to worry.”

“I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” Bella continued. “If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.”

Bella first learned she had Lyme disease in 2012 when she was 16, shortly after Yolanda, now 59, was diagnosed with the illness. (Yolanda’s experience with the condition was documented during her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.)

Yolanda — who shares Bella, Gigi, 28, and son Anwar, 24, with ex-husband Mohamed Hadid — confirmed at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in October 2015 that both Bella and Anwar similarly struggle with the tick-borne illness.