Tressed to Kill

Bella Hadid Shows Off New Honey ‘Do in Sultry Selfie as Fans Praise Her Blonde Era

By
Feature Bella Hadid Shows Off New Blonde Hair
Bella Hadid attends God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on October 17, 2022 in New York City. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid is ending 2022 with a new ‘do. The supermodel ditched her signature dark tresses for a lightened mane — and fans are obsessed.

The catwalk queen, 26, showed off her honey-colored crown via an Instagram selfie on Tuesday, December 20. In the photo, Hadid is seen smizing into the camera as her sunny tresses cascaded down her shoulders. The new hue complements her piercing blue eyes and makes the runway star look even more like her big sister, Gigi Hadid — who is known for her golden tresses.

Fans were quick to express their excitement over Bella’s makeover in the comments section of the social media post. “Blonde looks amazing on you,” wrote one fan. A second commented: “Bella, you’re perfect.” A third follower added: “You are so gorgeous.”

Bella Hadid Shows Off New Blonde Hair
Bella Hadid Courtesy of Bella Hadid/Instagram

This wouldn’t be Bella’s first time determining if blondes have more fun. The California native is a natural blonde, having rocked a yellow mane as a child. She also unveiled champagne locks back in 2019 — but swiftly returned to brunette.

Her latest color change was brought to life by hairstylists Jessica Gillin and Jenna Perry. “We have been dreaming up a lighter color for a while, but this was a ‘Let’s see how far we can go’ moment,” Perry told Vogue on Monday, December 19. “We’re calling this shade ‘Baby Bella’ or ‘Aspen Blonde’ … The color feels virgin and natural.”

Bella took her coiffure out on the town Tuesday night to celebrate the opening of Gigi’s Guest in Residence store in Aspen. She shared moments from her sister’s major milestone via Instagram, praising Gigi for her new business venture.

“I am so proud of my sister @GigiHadid for opening her new @guestinresidence store in Aspen. 413 E Hyman!!!! She works so hard and the product speaks for itself! It’s sooo Gigi!!!” she wrote.

Gigi, 27, launched the brand — a cashmere label that offers tops, sweaters, cardigans, robes, jackets, accessories and two-piece sets — in September.

The designer opened up about the project to InStyle in October, sharing: “The genesis of Guest In Residence is to honor past heirlooms and give life to new ones spanning generations.[My favorite hand-me-downs are the] second-hand cashmere sweaters that were handed down by my parents when I moved to New York.”

Gigi added: “My ultimate goal is to inspire people to invest in quality heirloom pieces that can be passed down to loved ones.”

