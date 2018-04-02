New season, new ‘do! Bella Hadid got the memo. The supermodel was spotted in Paris just last week with a new addition to her glossy chestnut lob: chic cheekbone-grazing wispy bangs courtesy of couture hair maestro Sam McKnight. Looking to make the chop like Bella? We reached out to Vanessa Quiles stylist at Takamichi HAIR in NYC (where everyone from Molly Ringwald to Lena Dunham have tended to their tresses) to find out everything you need to know before cutting some long bangs for yourself.

First thing’s first: Quiles reminds Us that before getting bangs, you should always take in mind the shape of your face. “A long, side-swept bang looks great at any length, and depending on the shape of your face, can make your cut sexier and softer,” says Quiles.

But Quiles also reminds Us that before getting bangs you should always take stock of the annoyance factor: they will be in your eyes. “And if they don’t graze your eyes a little bit, you didn’t get real ‘French-Girl’ bangs,” she says.

So what’s the best face shape for this look? Round, heart and square-shaped faces will find that this cut lends a super flattering effect. But if you have an oval or rectangular face or a long forehead, fringe in this style might accentuate those features.

Another thing to keep in mind: if you cut these draping layers at the sides of your face, you will probably lose the ability to pull your hair entirely into a ponytail — no matter how many barrettes, pins and headbands you are using. “It’s best to be aware of this before you take the plunge, especially if you, say, commute to work on a bike and need to be able to see, or if you live in a very windy city, because the style could be hard to manage and might even look messy,” says Quiles.

Last, but certainly not least, Quiles says that the key to pulling off these a face-framing fringe is regular maintenance. She says, “you don’t want to lose the right angles for your bangs, and they should be trimmed every 5-6 weeks to prevent that from happening.”

And there you have it: everything you should know before following Bella Hadid’s side-swept lead.

