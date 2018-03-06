Ladies and gents, take your seats. Gigi and Bella Hadid are schooling us all in the art of Power Dressing — and this isn’t a seminar you’re going to want to audit. The supermodel sibling duo has been killing the Fashion Week street style game, and stepped out twice this weekend in matchy-matchy outfits that redefined statement dressing.

On March 2, the Hadids reached peak sister-sister by both wearing matching tops and bottoms to the CFDA Americans in Paris dinner— but in their own unique aesthetic. Bella wore a silk Fendi blazer and matching Fendi print mini skirt (no top underneath, but with a killer pair of sheer black tights) and paired the outfit with an acrylic clutch by L’Afshar, rectangular Roberi &Fraud sunglasse and even an anklet by Mateo. The finishing touch: a killer French twist (how appropriate). The vibe was distinctly of the OG supermodel era and we are here for it. And while the younger Hadid went retro, Gigi went modern. Queen G rocked a blue hand painted Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood silk pantsuit and she paired the look with Jacquie Aiche earrings the are color-coordinated with the magenta painted detailing on her pantsuit. #Major. To tie the whole look together, Gigi also wore nude Gianvito Rossi sandals.

The following day, we got a demo in next-level leather jacket remixes. The duo appeared together out and about — Gigi rocking a look that was a bit more punk, while Bella sported a sexy bossy-lady vibe. Here’s the breakdown: both sisters started with black bases (and both wore turtlenecks). Gigi’s pinstripe pants were paired with a new-age pair of black leather combat boots. And she topped the look with a bright orange oversized blazer with studded shoulders and comic print detailing on the pockets. To finish, a pair of small cat eye frames.

As for Bella, she too topped her turtleneck with a brightly colored magenta blazer, but hers was more classically cut. Her slim-fitting black slacks were tucked into black slim calf boots. And to accessorize, the model added oversized thin hoops and glamorous rectangular black frames.

And there you have it — four different ways to master serious statement dressing based on your supermodel aesthetic. Now the only question is, are you a Bella or are you a Gigi?

