Bella Hadid is in her supermodel flow. The cover girl has kicked her stylish looks into high gear for the end of New York Fashion Week, finishing out the bonanza with the ultimate ‘90s inspired outfit before she jets off to Europe for the rest of Fashion Month.

Let’s just talk about the components of her look. The star of the whole outfit was her maroon patent leather pants with an exposed zipper — think Britney Spears with a genius twist. Instead of taking the look pop princess, Hadid took a hard left towards Kurt Cobain grunge: she rocked a gray mock turtleneck crop top, which she topped with a ombre flannel button down and a distressed, oversized denim jacket. But to keep things in line with the patent leather moment pants, Bella rocked a backward Kangol-style shiny black director’s cap. And to finish the whole look, she rocked platform burgundy combat boots because, well, the girl knows how to rock a ‘90s moment.

The supermodel has been proving herself worthy of the title of late, especially with sartorial throwbacks to the OG titleholders. Just last week Hadid rocked a next-level Vivienne Westwood bustier paired with leather pants and a leather jacket that could have as easily been worn during the ultra-glamorous age of the Super, as it could be in 2018. Our takeaway? The ‘90s are back — and here to stay — but the coolest way to do a ‘90s redux is two mix two different styles from the era to take it back to the modern day. Fresh, cool and inspiring.

Not into going full 1992 with your outfit? Bella, Kendall and the rest of the Instagram-age supers have brought back supermodel hair, showing off how to wear the retro-glam styles (can you say “Hello again, twisted updo with two pieces left to frame the face?”). Take a gander at the supermodel hair redux and recreate the looks yourselves — or pair them with a fierce grunge-meets-pop-era look a la Ms. Hadid. The options are endless.

