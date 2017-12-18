Your 2018 fitness inspiration is coming in red hot! Bella Hadid appears in the Love Advent Calendar 2017 (day 17) wearing a red satin Agent Provocateur lingerie set featuring full-coverage panties and a garter belt — and she’s doing some major work while rocking the fiery set, too.

In the steamy short, Hadid appears in a red satin bra and matching high-waisted vintage briefs with a garter belt that was paired with sheer black thigh-high stockings and heels, of course. The supermodel’s signature raven hair was pulled back in a high pony to reveal her only jewelry: dainty medium-sized thin gold hoops. And her makeup? A smoldering warm smokey eye courtesy of none other than the magic hands of Hung Vanngo.

But not only did the record-setting Vogue covergirl look smokin’ — she kicked major booty too. Like the Love Advent Calendar ladies that have come before her in this year’s iteration of the annual fashion celebration, Hadid’s short celebrated strength. Naturally, this called for her to do some super sledge-hammering of tires. She’s even quoted as saying, “I love beating the shit out of tires for fun.” Now if that doesn’t make you want to hit the gym ASAP, we don’t know what will.

Bella isn’t the only Hadid to appear in this year’s Love Advent Calendar — big sis, Gigi Hadid makes a cameo in it too. In fact, the spot caused quite the stir because it appeared that it featured her armpit hair as well. Alas, the controversy was put to rest when it was revealed that the alleged armpit hair was in fact residue from the model’s Reebok warm-up jacket.

With over a week left of major advent calendar moments coming our way, Stylish can’t wait to see what else and who else the fashion mag has in store for Us.

