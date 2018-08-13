Showing Us all how it’s done, Bella Hadid started off the weekend in an ab-baring crop top (naturally) and slouchy jeans, but it was her unexpected add-ons that glammed up the otherwise laid-back look. Gigi’s little sis posted a selfie on Instagram on Saturday, August 11, rocking chunky silver jewelry and a fierce cat eye with her model-off-duty uniform for a ‘90s-inspired look that proved, when it comes to accessories, more is more.

Hadid took a page from Kanye West’s book and was smiling on the inside in the pic she captioned “chilling :).”But there was nothing chill about her over-the-top jewelry. Rather than choose between a statement necklace *or* statement earrings, the supermodel wore both. Oh, and she added some rings to the mix as well.

7 Colorful Hoop Earrings Inspired by Bryce Dallas Howard’s Matchy-Matchy Style

Wearing a pair of bold silver-tone hoops, Hadid was perfectly in keeping with the earring trend of the summer (seriously, every celeb has been styling a pair of hoops!). Instead of stopping there, she complemented the plunging neckline of her tie-front white crop top with a sizable Chrome Hearts cross pendent suspended on an intricate-yet-chunky chain.

7 White Hoop Earrings for Summer Inspired by Tracee Ellis Ross’ Fab Oversized Pair

But that wasn’t all. Hadid used her right arm to snap her smizing selfie, but her left hand was visible and displayed at least one or two large metallic rings. While we’ve watched stars like Meghan Markle pile on delicate gold jewelry for a dainty, layered effect, it’s been a while we’ve seen a celeb opt for oodles of oversized, statement-making jewelry. If Bella’s cool accessories game is any indication though, we have a feeling that’s about to change.

Love Meghan Markle’s Jewelry Style? Get All the Details on Her (Non-Engagement) Sparkle

Finally, let Us not forgot that she finished off the entire look with a fabulously contoured complexion, rosy lip and the chicest cat eye that elevates the model-off-duty jeans and (cropped) tee situation to a whole other level.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!